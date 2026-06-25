The Japanese automobile giant Toyota, whose name for many years was an absolute synonym for eternal and trouble-free operation, is facing a serious challenge. At the epicenter of the storm were the modern 8-speed automatic transmissions of the UA80 and UB80 series, which begin to show dangerous signs of premature wear shortly before crossing the 96,000 kilometer mark. It turns out that even with the biggest favorites on the market, engineering compromises in the name of ecology can play a bad joke on the owners.

Drivers often confuse the specific behavior of these boxes with the "character" of the car itself. The UA80 and UB80 models are indeed prone to slightly nervous and abrupt shifting, but the real problem lies elsewhere. We are talking about a barely perceptible, but extremely insidious whine during acceleration. Professional auto mechanics warn that this specific sound resembles a quiet whirring of a turbine or a distant jet howl. It is activated under load, increases in direct proportion to the revolutions and instantly subsides as soon as the driver releases the gas pedal. Interestingly, while the unit is cold, the acoustic defect is barely noticeable, but once the transmission warms up, the "song" becomes more than clear. Ignoring this symptom leads to slipping, rough gear engagement and total mechanical destruction, the repair of which can empty the owner's wallet by up to $ 7,000.

The UA80 transmission is mainly installed in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions, coupled with the powerful 3.5-liter V6 engine. This means that bestsellers such as the Toyota Camry, Toyota Highlander and its luxurious cousin the Lexus ES are potentially at risk. Although official service bulletins mainly refer to specimens from the 2021 model year, practice shows that the defect also regularly affects conventional versions of the Toyota Highlander, produced between 2020 and 2022. The biggest disappointment for buyers is that this technical nightmare usually manifests itself at the very end of the 5-year factory warranty. On the other hand, the UB80 modification, designed for the smaller 2.5-liter four-cylinder engines, suffers less from acoustic problems, but there is another minefield there - the dangerous myth that transmission oil lasts forever. Experts are categorical: forget about illusions and change the fluid every 60,000 miles or six years, relying only on original fluid, since the internal filter is practically inaccessible for regular replacement.

The big challenge for every driver remains distinguishing normal operation from a costly defect. All these jerks, vibrations and constant "searching" for gears in 8-speed automatics are actually software-based for the purpose of fuel economy. The short first gear launches the car quickly, after which the electronics quickly shifts up, and the seventh and eighth gears work like a classic long overdrive. This definitely harms acoustic comfort and smoothness, but in itself is not a malfunction. Therefore, when choosing a used Toyota Camry, Toyota Highlander or Lexus ES, checking the box should be priority number one, right up to checking oil consumption and the condition of the hybrid battery. It is extremely important to test the transmission in a fully warmed-up state and always keep one thing in mind if the service history lacks evidence of service. Because the centuries-old reputation of the brand is a reputation, but if the box starts to "howl" under load, this is no longer the melody of Japanese reliability.