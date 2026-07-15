The market reality in Asia is seriously testing the traditional German car industry, forcing recent leaders to fundamentally rethink their strategies. The Munich-based giant BMW is in a delicate situation in the world's largest car market. The brand's sales in China saw a serious 30% drop in the second quarter, leading to another warning of a decline in profits. This worrying trend, repeated for the third time in less than three years, highlights the vulnerability of European manufacturers in the face of aggressive local expansion.

The concern's great hope is related to the long-awaited Neue Klasse architecture, which should demonstrate the brand's excellence in the field of electrification. However, the problem lies in the timing. Analysts and shareholders report that the Bavarians are demonstrating a too conservative pace, while the competition from the East is moving at a rapid pace. While the Neue Klasse project is still making its way to the assembly line, local Chinese brands are already dictating the rules of the game with unprecedented speed.

The difference in the pace of development between traditional automakers and the new wave in China is striking. Eastern companies manage to design, build and launch an entirely new model in just 18 months. This is almost twice as fast as the standard development cycle that European engineers are used to. Such dynamics fundamentally change the ideas about the life cycle of a product.

Currently, the average service life of an electric car model on the Chinese market has fallen to a record 1.8 years. This astonishing indicator means that consumers in China change their vehicles more often than the average consumer replaces their smartphone. In these circumstances, BMW is faced with the challenge of not just offering a high-tech product, but of catching up with a lag measured in generations of technology. The upcoming debut of the Neue Klasse will be the decisive litmus test of whether the German classic can survive in the digital era of the Far East.