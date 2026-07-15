The sacred emblem remains intact. The electric BMW M3 will not be desecrated with the letter "i"

In the era of mass electrification, traditional car manufacturers often fall into an identity crisis, trying to balance their rich past and the inevitable digital future. One of the most discussed topics in sports circles in recent months was what exactly the name of the first all-electric Bavarian athlete from Munich will be. Rumors about the iM3 designation literally flooded the Internet, causing a wave of discontent among purists. However, the Bavarian giant decided to cut through these speculations in the most categorical way.

During the prestigious Festival of Speed in Goodwood, the head of the BMW M sports division Frank van Meel put an end to the controversy, confirming that the future electric rocket will retain its classic name M3. According to him, the legendary badge has never been a slave to a specific technology. During its almost 40 years of history - from the legendary E30 to today's technological monsters - the model has relied on four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines, as well as the intelligent M xDrive all-wheel drive. The transition to batteries is just another step in the evolution that will not change the car's DNA.

For those for whom the smell of gasoline and the roar of a six-cylinder engine are vital, the Bavarians have excellent news. The traditional internal combustion engine remains in the game. The German manufacturer is developing a completely new gasoline generation of the M3 in parallel. This means that in the future customers will have the unique privilege of choosing between the traditional inline six gasoline engine and the high-tech electric version, and both cars will share the same iconic emblem.

A serious expansion of the entire sports palette is also being prepared behind the scenes. Along with the extreme “purebred” M machines, the Germans will continue actively develop the more affordable M Performance series. These models will continue to play the role of the perfect bridge between the standard versions of the 3 Series and the uncompromising track weapons of the division.

The first all-electric M3 will be among the pioneers built on the innovative Neue Klasse technology architecture. The great challenge for the engineers in Munich is not simply to create a fast electric car in a straight line - the market is already saturated with such proposals. The real goal is to preserve that unique, analog feeling of control, lightness and feedback in the corners that has defined the character of the M3 for the past four decades.