One of the most coveted Ferrari F50s in the automotive world is preparing to change hands during the prestigious RM Sotheby's auction in Monterey. The Italian icon, which was once part of the personal collection of legendary world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, has been estimated by experts at an impressive sum of between 7 and 9 million dollars. The exceptional market value is due not only to the star biography, but also to the extreme rarity of this particular supercar.

The machine in question, produced in late 1995, is number 73 of just 349 units built worldwide and is one of only 55 specifications created specifically for the United States market. Iron Mike acquired the brutal vehicle in 1996, just after he triumphantly regained his absolute title in the ring. Although the boxer parted ways with the car that same year, its status remains legendary among a number of American collectors who have owned it over the years. The impeccable condition and historical authenticity were officially certified in 2008 with the issuance of the prestigious Ferrari Classiche Red Book certificate, confirming the full conformity of the original chassis, engine, body and transmission.

The technical parameters of this engineering work of art remain impressive even by modern standards. The basis of the structure is a lightweight carbon monocoque, made in the style of racing cars, and the external panels combine carbon fiber, Kevlar and Nomex composite materials. The drive is entrusted to a 4.7-liter naturally aspirated V12 unit, generating a power of 513 horsepower and a torque of 470 Nm. These indicators allow catapulting from a standstill to 97 km/h in a modest 3.6 seconds and reaching a maximum speed of 325 km/h.

Before being exhibited under the spotlights of the auction hall, the Ferrari F50 underwent a full technical inspection and service at an official dealer of the brand, although its mileage shows only 9973 kilometers. The future buyer will receive the masterpiece complete with all factory accessories: original removable hard top, set of branded cases, full service documentation and operating manuals. As a special bonus to the purchase, original Everlast boxing gloves, personally signed by Mike Tyson himself, are also offered.