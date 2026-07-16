Toyota Corolla updated for its anniversary

There is hardly a car that embodies global success better than the iconic Toyota Corolla. Having become the most produced model in the history of the Japanese brand, the legend celebrates its stunning 60th anniversary. On the occasion of this significant anniversary, the market welcomes the updated range of the hatchback for the 2026 model year, led by the exclusive festive Toyota Corolla Sport series. The world debut of the cosmetic and technological improvements took place during the official celebrations, emphasizing the enduring importance of the model for the automotive industry.

The anniversary edition, bearing the designation 60th Anniversary G "Z Active Elegance", stands out from the standard range with a more aggressive stance and specific details. The body can be painted in a sophisticated black shade or in a spectacular two-tone combination, and the extended front fenders proudly bear plaques with the inscription "60th Anniversary". In the interior of the special version, buyers will find a dashboard upholstered in high-quality eco-leather, on which the iconic anniversary logo is engraved. The sports front seats are designed in a combination of black and beige natural and artificial leather, and the feeling of dynamism is complemented by stylish aluminum pedal caps.

The changes to the standard hatchback are also worth noting, as the model now rides on new two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels and offers an expanded palette of exterior colors. Digitalization in the cabin has been taken to the next level. Basic equipment levels now feature a 7-inch digital instrument panel in front of the driver, while higher specifications pamper passengers with a huge 12.3-inch virtual cockpit and a modern 10.5-inch touch infotainment system.

In terms of security, the Japanese manufacturer is taking a major step forward with the introduction of the latest generation of the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 active safety complex, which is now part of the standard equipment. The driver assistance system uses completely new cameras with increased resolution and an extended shooting angle, as well as a radar with an increased range. A huge plus is the support for wireless updates, which ensures that the car's software will remain up-to-date throughout its life cycle.

There are no changes under the hood, as the drive continues to be entrusted to the familiar and extremely economical hybrid configuration. It combines a 1.8-liter atmospheric gasoline engine with a power of 98 horsepower, a compact traction battery and an electric motor with a power of 95 hp and a torque of 185 Nm. Sales of the holiday hatchback have already started in its home market in Japan. The starting price of the anniversary model is set at 3,438,000 yen, which is equivalent to approximately 18,100 euros.