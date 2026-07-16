Are Chinese car repairs cheaper or more expensive than those of European models?

The entry of Chinese car manufacturers into the European market, including in Bulgaria, has inevitably led to debates about their long-term operation. One of the most common myths among domestic drivers is that the maintenance of these vehicles is extremely slow and difficult. However, real data from the service sector in our country and in Europe refute these concerns, drawing a completely different picture.

Statistics show that the average cost of servicing mass-produced models from China is lower than the average for the market. The main reason for this lies in the age of the fleet. Since the majority of these vehicles are relatively new, their visits to service centers are limited to standard scheduled maintenance, not to heavy mechanical repairs. Replacing consumables such as oil, filters, brake pads and suspension elements for popular brands such as Haval, Geely and other mass Chinese brands on the domestic market is often more profitable compared to identical procedures for established Japanese or European alternatives.

The availability of spare parts and detailed catalogs for more popular models further reduces costs for the end user. The factor that can make a stay in the service station more expensive is specific and is triggered only under a combination of several circumstances. More serious financial costs may arise for rare or exotic brands, lack of official representation in the country or the need for complex body repairs and specific software settings.

Challenges still exist in the case of a shortage of certain transmission parts or specific electronic modules, which sometimes extends the delivery time and increases the final price of the service. However, for the average Bulgarian driver, who has opted for a mass model, maintenance remains completely predictable and competitive with traditional European cars.