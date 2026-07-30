The legendary Mercedes 190 Evolution II returns with 765 horsepower

One of the most influential and recognizable profiles in the history of motorsport is back on the scene. During a special event in the Italian city of Savona, boutique company Vespera Automobili officially unveiled its most ambitious project – Vespera Iride Evo 5. This is a modern and uncompromising interpretation of the legendary Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II, which has become an absolute classic and a desirable find for collectors all over the world.

The inspiration for this project - the original Evolution II, produced in only 502 units for homologation in the DTM championship - remains in history with its aggressive aerodynamic package. The new version retains the monumental extended fenders and the massive spoiler on the trunk roof, but with one important technological step forward. All bodykit components are now made of ultra-lightweight carbon fiber, and the look is complemented by modern LED headlights and the iconic OZ Rally Racing wheels.

Although the interior of this unique athlete remains behind the scenes, the studio hints at a sophisticated combination of genuine leather, Alcantara and visible carbon elements. True, however, the focus is under the hood. Engineers have relied on the classic 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder unit M103 from Mercedes-Benz, but after radical modification and the addition of a turbocharger.

The result of this engineering intervention is impressive - 765 horsepower and maximum torque of 910 Nm. The power is sent to the wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential. With a total weight of just 1,450 kilograms, the modern classic sprints from standstill to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, and the speedometer needle stops just before the psychological limit of 300 km/h.

A completely redesigned sports suspension and high-performance braking system ensure full control over these brutal dynamics. The model will be offered in a strictly limited edition, becoming yet another proof that the passion for mechanical perfection from the last century is more alive than ever.