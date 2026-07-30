When two of the greatest names in automotive history come together on a project, the result is rarely anything short of a masterpiece. That's exactly the case with this exceptional 1991 Ferrari F40, which has only 515 kilometers on its odometer since it rolled off the assembly line in Maranello. The car, which belonged to former Ford president and Chrysler savior Lee Iacocca, will be auctioned off at an upcoming auction organized by RM Sotheby's, with the amount expected to reach between four and five million dollars.

The example with chassis number 87345 holds a special place in the annals of the brand, as it is only the 94th assembled unit of a total of 213 cars intended for the North American market. Completed in the last days of 1990, the supercar icon was delivered directly from the Italian factory to the famous manager's doorstep, becoming one of the pearls in his personal collection.

The authenticity and unique origin of this supercar are fully documented. The original warranty booklet features Iacocca's name in black and white, and the coupe retains a special metal plaque confirming its exclusive production for the legendary industrialist. The future owner will receive not just a car, but a full set of historical artifacts, including the factory leather case with instructions, a full set of tools and a branded luggage case.

Tracking the mileage over the decades reveals how meticulously this car has been stored over the years. The odometer readings register a modest 116 kilometers in 1992, 351 kilometers in 2006 and only 455 kilometers when the car changed hands in 2012. The last owner of the Italian jewel kept the car for 14 years, adding almost no additional mileage.

Before going under the hammer at the auction with no reserve price, the red legend underwent a full and extensive technical service at the brand's official dealer in Newport Beach. The bill for the restoration and preventive procedures exceeds $ 40,000, with the spark plugs, battery and brand new Pirelli P Zero tires being replaced to ensure that the car is in impeccable technical condition.