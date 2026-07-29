Documentary gaffe reveals the vision of the next Toyota Corolla

A serious gaffe during an internal presentation, broadcast in a joint documentary series between the brand and national broadcaster NHK, has revealed the silhouette of the future model. Although the footage was deliberately blurred, the main proportions and stylistic lines remained clear enough to confirm full continuity with the concept study from the fall of 2025. A drastic change in the dynamics of the body is outlined – a pointed front end, a significantly elongated profile and a sloping roofline that smoothly flows into the rear.

The car's profile shows the boldest design decisions. The specific bend in the lower frame of the windshield, the expressive relief sill with a triangular accent in front of the rear wheels and the narrowed glazed area clearly distinguish the new generation from the familiar current modifications. The rear abandons the classic three-volume shape of the traditional sedan, approaching in style an elegant liftback or a sports coupe-crossover. Details such as bumpers and light units still remain hidden behind the out-of-focus shots, and the interior continues to be a complete mystery.

Under the hood, engineers retain a multi-energy strategy, relying on a flexible platform. The model will be offered in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric modifications, which will ensure presence in markets with different regulatory readiness. There is still no official confirmation about the fate of the standard hatchback, as well as the upcoming sports development GR Corolla, as the visual material for the moment only hints at the elegant four-door body.