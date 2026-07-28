Toyota presents the new short-wheelbase Land Cruiser 70

The Japanese automotive giant surprised SUV enthusiasts by reviving the legendary short-wheelbase (SWB) version of its iconic Toyota Land Cruiser 70. In a special presentation, the project's chief engineer Masaya Uchiyama and the factory pilot Takamoto Miura revealed three detailed modifications of the compact SUV. The line includes a spartan service version with steel wheels, snorkel and vinyl interior, a more luxurious version with a leather interior and electric extras, as well as an extremely attractive convertible with a soft top and a folding windshield.

Although the vehicle looks solid, its dimensions are surprisingly compact – the wheelbase of just 2310 mm makes it shorter even than the Aygo X city crossover. However, under the classic shapes lies an intact SUV architecture with a classic supporting frame, solid axles and two-wheel drive. For propulsion, buyers can choose between a proven 4.2-liter naturally aspirated diesel with 129 hp and a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4.0-liter gasoline V6 unit with 228 hp and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

This specific short wheelbase will not chase a global mass market. According to According to official figures, around 90 percent of total production is destined for the Middle East markets, with the remainder being distributed to selected countries in Asia and South America. In the United Arab Emirates, prices for the three-door hardtop version start at 177,900 dirhams (approximately 42,600 euros), making it around 2,400 euros more affordable than the standard five-door versions in the range.