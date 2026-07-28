XPeng boss: No reason to fear artificial intelligence

Despite being a relatively young player on the automotive scene, Guangzhou-based XPeng is making a serious push into the electric vehicle sector. With European development and administrative centers in Munich and Amsterdam, as well as a strategic partnership with German giant Volkswagen, the brand is quickly attracting the attention of the industry. Having already proven its capabilities with highly efficient fast-charging systems in models such as the G6 and G9, the company is focusing its efforts on both the affordable and high-end luxury segments with new offerings such as the P7+, L03 and the X9 van.

The broad application of artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and cutting-edge electrical architectures is at the heart of CEO He Xiaopeng's strategy. The brand's commercial ambitions go beyond traditional car production, with future concepts even including developments in the field of aircraft. The deteriorating environment of the domestic Chinese market, which Xiaopeng predicts will remain highly competitive and contested over the next five to ten years, makes global diversification with a focus on Europe vital for the company.

Xpeng's long-term plans foresee annual sales outside China exceeding one million vehicles by 2030. To achieve this goal and avoid trade tariffs, the brand is already in talks to acquire production facilities in Europe or to create new partnerships on the continent. With plants already operating in Indonesia and production in preparation in Malaysia, the Chinese manufacturer is rapidly building an international network for a global presence.