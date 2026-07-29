Honda launches crossover based on Accord

Automotive giant Honda is once again looking at the concept of a high-cross-country version of its most popular sedan, seeking the optimal balance between refined road behavior and additional functionality. The prepared project, designated at this stage as the Accord SUV, relies on the popular formula of a raised hatchback with increased ground clearance, larger wheels and significantly more generous luggage space. According to preliminary plans, the production process should be launched in mid-2029 on the assembly lines of the plant in Marysville, Ohio.

The idea of such a vehicle is not foreign to the Japanese brand, which between 2010 and 2015 offered the Accord Crosstour model on the market. However, the then pioneer was ahead of its time and never managed to unleash its commercial potential. Today, the market situation is radically different, with consumer interest in SUV silhouettes with a smoothly falling roofline reaching record levels, giving the brand's second attempt a real chance of success.

The new addition will debut alongside the new generation of the classic Accord sedan, with both modifications relying on the next incarnation of the brand's hybrid drive system. The marketing positioning aims to fill the niche between the compact CR-V and the larger Pilot, stopping the outflow of customers to Japanese competitor Subaru Outback - a model that has systematically attracted buyers replacing their older Honda cars in recent years.