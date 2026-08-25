BYD's official dealer opens second brand showroom in Varna The global leader in the production and sales of electrified cars will be present in the seaside capital with its full range of high-tech electric models and innovative hybrids

Varna, 25.08.2026 – Esko Automotive EOOD - official dealer of BYD

(Build Your Dreams), part of the Avto Union EAD group, opens a second

showroom of the world leader in the production and sales of

electrified cars in Varna.

The new BYD showroom is located on “Yan Hunyadi“ Blvd. 7 in the seaside capital and will welcome customers from August 27. Esko Automotive has already built and operates the brand's first official showroom in Sofia at 43 “Hr. Kolumb“ Blvd.

The new showroom in Varna is part of the dealer's strategy to expand the sales and service network and provide greater access to BYD models and services for customers in Northeastern Bulgaria. The new facility reflects the rapidly growing interest in the brand. Since the brand entered Bulgaria at the end of March, the dealer's sales have exceeded 1,200 units. The showroom will also include a service center equipped with specialized diagnostic equipment and a stock of original spare parts. A team of certified specialists trained by BYD will provide full warranty and post-warranty service for the cars. Customers will receive a comprehensive service - from the selection and test drive of a car to its subsequent maintenance. In the new showroom, visitors will be able to get acquainted with the full range of BYD (see the models on the specialized website HERE), including high-tech fully electric cars and innovative hybrid models. Customers will be able to obtain detailed information about the individual models, their technologies and equipment. BYD is a high-tech company and the world's leading manufacturer of electrified vehicles. The company operates in over 100 countries on 6 continents and has nearly 1 million employees globally. In 2025, BYD strengthened its leadership position in the new energy vehicle (NEV) segment by delivering a record 4.6 million electric and hybrid vehicles worldwide. BYD independently develops and manufactures all key components and technologies for its vehicles, including the revolutionary Blade Battery, as well as electric motors and electric drive control systems. This allows the brand to largely control the development of all key technologies that underpin its electrified vehicles. The opening of the second showroom in Varna is another step in expanding BYD's presence in Bulgaria and Europe, where the brand continues to develop its sales and service presence. More information about BYD models HERE.