Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid has become the most powerful in the history of the model

The legendary Toyota Land Cruiser 300 SUV is entering a new stage of its development, becoming the most powerful serial version in its entire history. The Japanese automaker is preparing the official premiere of its updated flagship for the domestic market on September 16, where the main focus is on the complete replacement of the previous purely gasoline V6 engine with a high-tech hybrid drive system.

At the heart of this change is the i-Force Max power unit, known from the Lexus LX700h SUV. The architecture combines a 3.5-liter gasoline engine with two turbines and a compact electric motor, integrated directly into the 10-speed automatic transmission. The system generates a colossal 457 horsepower and 790 Nm of torque. The hybrid drive will be offered exclusively at the highest level of equipment in the range — the ZX versions and the sports-oriented GR Sport, configured with seven seats.

Despite the serious jump in performance, the engineers have preserved the car's off-road capabilities. Thanks to the fully sealed housing of the high-voltage battery, the SUV retains its ability to cross water obstacles up to 700 mm deep. The increase in power, however, comes with some compromises: the addition of electrical components increases the total weight by 170 kg, and the fuel tank volume has been reduced by 12 liters.

Changes also occur in the other powertrains. The standard gasoline version is permanently dropped from the range, but the familiar 3.3-liter V6 diesel remains available. It will now be available in a new entry-level GX modification with a five-seat configuration of the body, with a starting price of nearly 6.3 million yen (about 34,000 euros). In hybrid versions, the price list starts at around 9.8 million yen (approximately 52,800 euros) for the ZX version and reaches 10.2 million yen (about 55,000 euros) for the top-level GR Sport.

The update also brings technological improvements to the interior. The model receives a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, an up-to-date multimedia system, an extended Toyota Safety Sense safety package with the Proactive Driving Assist function, as well as electric power steering developed specifically for the hybrid versions.

The upcoming debut in Japan completes the global update of the model, after similar specifications were already introduced for the markets in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Australia. The current changes also lay the foundation for future versions intended for the rest of the European continent, where the drivetrain will be identical, but with settings according to local requirements.