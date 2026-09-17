4x4 systems of new cars are not what they say in the advertisements

Every year with the first snow it becomes clear that not every all-wheel drive is capable of getting the car out of a deep snowdrift. Marketing promises and the real performance of crossovers on slippery surfaces often diverge. A serious part of the complaints also concern the new Chinese models, but there are also quite a few of those from German and Japanese cars with increased cross-country ability where compromises in electronics and design sometimes work against the driver himself.

Today, the global automotive industry is rapidly moving towards electric and hybrid vehicles with dual drive, which changes the very architecture of the systems. Manufacturers are increasingly relying on partial drive, in which the rear axle is engaged only when the front wheels spin. This concept is cheaper and saves fuel, but in practice it often brings unpleasant surprises. In some Chinese crossovers, the electronics simply do not have time to react in a timely manner, while in a number of German models the rear axle is activated under specific conditions, which makes the car's behavior unpredictable.

In new electric and hybrid models, such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV and BYD Atto 3 Performance, the dual transmission is carried out by two separate electric motors, and not by traditional mechanics

Here the key to success is electronics and the speed of algorithms. Mechanical components are only half of the equation, and the essential role falls to the software that controls the clutches and distributes torque between the axles. However, the precise adjustment of these software algorithms to real winter conditions proves to be a serious challenge.

That is why driving modes such as “Mud“, “Snow“ or “Sand“ in many brands often remain just a beautiful decoration on the dashboard. As for the Chinese, only a few manufacturers, including Geely and Chery, are really investing in fine-tuning their systems to ensure real assistance on slippery surfaces. More and more functions rely on software rather than hardware - the fact that Hyundai Motor Group has postponed the launch of its new driver assistance system until 2029 shows how difficult it is to quickly improve such technologies.

Even established names in the industry are struggling. Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are gradually moving away from classic permanent all-wheel drive systems with mechanical differentials

And they are now preferring lightweight solutions with electromagnetic clutches. The differences between individual brands and even between models in the same range are now minimal, and drivers often understand how the drive actually works only when they get stuck. For example, the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV is available in the GLC 400 4Matic version with two electric motors, while the BYD Atto 3 Performance has 449 hp, 560 Nm and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4 seconds. This clearly illustrates the direction in which modern architecture is developing.

In an urban environment, four-wheel drive often turns out to be an unnecessary luxury, since high ground clearance and high-quality winter tires play a much more important role. Many drivers never feel the lack of two-wheel drive, as long as the car is equipped with properly selected tires and is not afraid of high curbs. Safety in the city depends not so much on the number of drive wheels as on the driver's position and passive body protection. At the same time, the global trend towards universalization is confirmed by facts such as this one in Canada, where the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid from 2026 is now offered as standard with all-wheel drive, and the pure gasoline version has been completely discontinued.

The classic all-wheel drive originates from the historical developments of Land Rover and Audi

Initially, for these brands, the constant distribution of torque between the axles was considered a benchmark for reliability and cross-country ability. Subsequently, Japanese and Korean engineers offered more affordable systems with automatically engaging clutches, and today Chinese companies are massively implementing electromagnetic and electro-hydraulic modules. In electric vehicles, the drive is implemented with separate motors on each axle, which provides instant response, but requires perfect synchronization.

Tires remain the most critical element for safety in severe winter conditions. The tread pattern and wear level must be completely identical for all wheels. If this requirement is ignored, the electronics begin to give incorrect commands, and the transmission and brakes undergo accelerated wear. Due to their higher curb weight, electric cars require special tires with the Extra Load or High Load marking. Against this background, the Subaru Forester from the 2026 model year continues to rely on standard permanent all-wheel drive for all equipment levels, preserving its engineering identity compared to the mass trend towards temporarily engaged clutches.

The myth that continuously variable transmissions (CVT) or classic automatics are incompatible with effective all-wheel drive has long been disproven

Modern variators, such as Lineartronic in Subaru models or Toyota solutions, cope perfectly with high loads, as long as the car is not overdone in heavy off-road. Problems arise mainly in the event of sudden slippage and inadequate operation of the accelerator pedal. In difficult situations, well-tuned electronics are able to save the situation, as long as the driver keeps his cool. However, if four-wheel drive is sought only for prestige, and not for regular off-road driving, the costs of maintenance and potential repair of complex systems can hardly be justified.

A wise choice of a car for harsh climatic conditions is a matter of properly arranged priorities. Is all-wheel drive really necessary every day, or will high ground clearance in combination with high-class tires do the same job? Modern systems are becoming more and more complex, but this does not always make them more reliable. In harsh winter conditions, those who trust simple and technically proven solutions, rather than being misled by aggressive marketing trends, most often win.