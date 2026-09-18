Here are which hybrids and electric cars will last 400,000 kilometers

A new large-scale study by the analytical company iSeeCars sheds light on the longevity potential of vehicles with alternative propulsion. Experts have calculated the mathematical probability that certain hybrid and all-electric modifications will pass the psychological threshold of 250,000 miles, which is equivalent to an impressive 400,000 kilometers. While the average chance for the entire segment under consideration is about 8.2 percent, the undisputed winner in the study exceeds this indicator by more than three and a half times.

At the top of the sustainability ranking is the luxury SUV Lexus RX Hybrid

The Lexus demonstrates an absolute 28.9 percent probability of rolling the mileage to four hundred thousand. Immediately after it is the technologically close relative Toyota Highlander Hybrid with an achievement of 20.7 percent. The top three is formed by the Honda Accord Hybrid sedan, whose resource gives it an 18.5 percent chance of continuing to serve its owner faithfully even after such a serious mileage. The four most durable machines are completed by another Japanese representative - Toyota Avalon Hybrid, which recorded 17.4 percent.

Further down the ranking we meet the pioneer in the industry Toyota Prius, as well as the well-known Toyota Camry Hybrid, which share an identical rating of 11.5 percent. An interesting fact is that after the sixth position the indicators of the models drop below the average for the category. For example, the popular SUV Toyota RAV4 Hybrid reports 5.9 percent, and the elegant Lexus ES Hybrid remains with 5.1 percent.

With fully electric cars, the picture looks a little different, and the results are far more modest. The leader among battery-powered vehicles is the Tesla Model X

This electric vehicle ranks ninth in the overall table with only a 3.6 percent chance of reaching the mileage in question. The Tesla Model S sedan follows closely with 3.1 percent. The last places in the ranking are the Ford Escape Hybrid with 0.7 percent, the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with 0.3 percent and the pioneer Nissan Leaf, whose chance of such a long life is close to zero.

The large-scale analytical work is based on the processing of a gigantic data set, covering over 395 million cars. The authors of the study strongly emphasize that the presented values do not show the real share of vehicles that have already traveled 400,000 kilometers, but represent a mathematical model of the probability of a given car reaching this serious mileage.