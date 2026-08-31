New microsensor promises greater range and smoother operation in electric vehicles

The traction inverter acts as a bridge between the battery and the drive unit, managing the transfer of energy to the electric motor. To achieve optimal control over power, the system relies on continuous and precise measurement of the current flowing. Any deviation or error in this data leads to inevitable torque ripples, expressed in uneven acceleration, increased noise levels and unnecessary loss of energy in the form of heat.

To address this deficiency, Texas Instruments has launched the innovative TMCS2100-Q1 current sensor, designed specifically for electric and hybrid vehicles. Traditional magnetic core measuring devices provide good precision, but are heavy and bulky. On the other hand, their compact coreless alternatives suffered from high sensitivity to mechanical vibrations and slight displacements relative to the current-carrying busbar during movement, which until now distorted the readings by more than 20 percent.

The technological breakthrough in the TMCS2100-Q1 is based on the simultaneous reading of the horizontal and vertical components of the magnetic field. Using a patented algorithm, the system compensates for the spatial deviations of the conductor, keeping the error below 1 percent even with a displacement of 0.4 millimeters. This dual-axis architecture is up to 20 times more accurate than previous single-axis solutions, ensuring stability of readings under fluctuating temperatures and high loads.

Improved precision in current measurement is becoming key for new generations of electric vehicles relying on an 800-volt high-voltage architecture. By reducing phase magnetic interference and optimizing inverter performance, the new component limits energy losses, supports smooth powertrain operation, and helps achieve greater real-world range on a single charge.