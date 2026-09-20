Last night Moscow Oblast has been subjected to the most extensive and destructive wave of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) since the beginning of the conflict. Air defense and electronic warfare (EW) systems are shot down and jammed a record number of 249 drones within two hours (between 03:00 and 05:00 in the morning) in the territory of 17 counties in the region. According to official data from local authorities, as a result of the attack two people died, there were injuries, and hundreds of citizens were urgently evacuated.
Tragic consequences and damage to residential areas
- Ramensky District: The worst affected area in Moscow region. In the village of Sofino, a drone hit a three-story residential building, completely destroying 6 apartments. In the impact a 44-year-old woman died, and five people (including two children) were injured. On “Northern Highway“ in the same county, falling debris caused a large-scale fire on the roof of a 21-story apartment building, which necessitated the emergency evacuation of 400 people (including 70 children). More than 20 cars in the parking lot in front of the block were burned or seriously damaged.
- Orekhovo-Zuyevsky District: The second victim was registered – An elderly man died after his private home was completely destroyed and set on fire by a fallen drone.
- Ленински окръг и Котелники: В Ленинския округ има един ранен гражданин, а в Котелники дрон порази многоетажен блок, обхващайки три етажа в пламъци.
- Истра: Отломки от свален апарат нанесоха материални щети по апартамент и сграда на местно предприятие, но тук инцидентът се размина без пострадали.
Поражения по критичната инфраструктура
- Складов комплекс: В Софино избухна огромен пожар в логистичен център вследствие на пряко попадение.
- Нефтопреработвателен завод: Регистрирани са щети от паднали фрагменти и на територията на Московската петролна рафинерия (МНПЗ).
Транспортен колапс и върнати самолети
Мащабът на въздушната офанзива принуди авиационните власти извънредно да затворят небето над целия регион и да въведат ограничителен план „Килим“ на четирите основни столични летища – „Внуково“, „Домодедово“, „Жуковский“ и „Шереметиево“.
- Fly back: According to information from the Russian TASS agency, international traffic is not seriously disrupted, but Friday the plane, taking a rare flight from Istanbul to Moscow, was quickly forced back to the skyand back to Turkey for the sake of created on the flight „Vnukovo“.
- Evacuation at terminalite: At Letishche „Sheremetievo“ staff and patnitsya hurriedly evacuirani in the underground of Ukritia, and they will communicate bro on fun and cancel the flight to Celiya, the Moscow air force has entered the nadkhvrli stotitsi.
Official reactions and comments
- Ministry for selection for Russia: From the department of distribution there is an official report, they will agree on something about the advantage and humiliation of Ukrainian unmanned aparati in the country for dennoschiye that is a lot of nakedness. Dispute the message, the air defense did not work in the region, butThe main blow was concentrated precisely in the capital region. Ofanzivata beshe officially classified from Ruskite voenni kato „opit on the Kiev regime and a vicious terrorist attack from a creeper on an aircraft-type UAV“.
- Kremlin:Speaking in Russian, President Dmitry Peskov comments on the situation, what is the point, why Vladimir Putin was informed in real time for attack from the duty service, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Peskov, why are you flouting and tragic cases with civilized citizens, „indicators for efficiency on the system for air defense and electronic warfare will remain high“. From the Kremlin additionally, what is similar to Masirani, hit the meeting with the housing infrastructure „for the depleted pat confirm the need from the continuation of the special military operation to the complete achievement of setting goals“.