Deaths and fires: What is known about the night attack on Moscow and the Moscow region

Moscow and the Moscow region were subjected to a massive attack with drones on the night of September 20. Russian authorities report hundreds of drones neutralized by air defense and electronic warfare systems, as well as victims, injuries and material damage.

The most severe consequences are in several settlements in the Moscow region, where fires have broken out in residential buildings and warehouses.

249 drones neutralized in the Moscow region

Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said that between 3:00 and 5:00 in the morning, 249 drones were shot down or suppressed in 17 municipalities.

In Moscow itself, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has in turn reported several times about destroyed drones heading towards the capital. According to data released by him at around 5:10 Moscow time, the number of drones neutralized on the approaches to the city has reached 151.

Two people died

The most serious consequences were registered in the Moscow region.

In Sofyino, a drone crashed into a three-story residential building. A woman died and five people were injured, including two children. The children were hospitalized.

In the Orekhovo-Zuevsky district, an elderly man died after his private home was destroyed and a fire broke out.

Another person was injured in the Leninsky district.

Fires in residential buildings and warehouses

In the Ramensky district, the fall of a drone caused a fire on the roof of a 21-story apartment building. About 400 people, including 70 children, were evacuated from the building. 20 cars were also damaged.

In Kotelniki, a drone crashed into a multi-story residential building, setting fire to apartments on three floors.

Fires were also recorded in other settlements, including Leninsky, Lyubertsy and Lytkarino. Damaged private homes are reported in Ramensky, Kolomna and Yegorievsk.

Serious fire in warehouse complex

A large fire has also broken out in a warehouse complex in Sofino. Footage from the scene shows significant flames and thick smoke.

Separate publications also report possible damage in the area of the Moscow Oil Refinery in Kapotnya, as well as near other industrial sites. However, these claims have not been officially confirmed as of this morning and should be viewed with caution.

Flight restrictions

Temporary restrictions on the operation of Moscow airports were introduced due to the threat of drones. Domodedovo and Zhukovsky temporarily suspended the reception and dispatch of aircraft while security measures were in place. The restrictions led to changes in flight schedules and delays.

The attack continues to be assessed

Russian authorities have described the incident as a massive drone attack and continue to report on the work of air defenses.

As of the morning of September 20, the officially confirmed consequences included two deaths, several injuries, fires in residential buildings and a warehouse complex, and significant material damage in various parts of the Moscow region. Data on specific industrial and military facilities hit remain subject to further clarification.