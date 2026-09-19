Zelensky: New Ukrainian drone shoots down Geran-5

A Ukrainian drone-interceptor has shot down a Russian jet drone for the second time in a day, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced.

Zelensky said on social networks that fighters from the military counterintelligence service of the Security Service of Ukraine had shot down a Russian jet drone “Geran-5“. According to him, this is the second successful use of the new Ukrainian drone-interceptor for the day. The president also published a video of the hit.

Earlier that day, Zelensky said that the Security Service of Ukraine had developed a new drone-interceptor to combat “Shahedi“ jets and had already used it successfully.

Attack in Kyiv region

The head of the Kyiv regional military administration Timur Tkachenko reported that two people were injured in an enemy attack in the Vyshgorod region - a mother and a child. According to him, both were hospitalized in a local hospital.

Tkachenko added that an educational institution and a bus were damaged. Data on the condition of the victims and other consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

Earlier that day, another attack by Russian drones in the Kyiv region was reported, in which a woman was injured.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Volodymyr Zelensky, Timur Tkachenko