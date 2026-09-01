40-year-old BMW sells for 700,000 euros

The auction house RM Sotheby's is preparing an exceptional surprise for collectors and fans of classic motorsport. At an upcoming auction in Munich, the legendary BMW 635CSi Group A racing car from 1986, bearing the chassis number E24-RA2-79, will be exhibited. The work of the iconic Schnitzer Motorsport atelier-team is estimated at between 600,000 and 800,000 dollars (about 700,000 euros), which makes it one of the most expensive Bavarian racing cars on the market.

Of the total number of about 80 units of the 635CSi model, specified according to the rules of the then Group And, only ten are official factory machines. This particular example has nine appearances in the European Touring Car Championship (ETCC) during the epic 1986 season. The greatest triumph in the history of this chassis remains the undisputed victory in the legendary endurance race “24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps“, where the car started from ninth position and crossed the finish line as the champion. Behind the wheel during this historic success were the drivers Dieter Koester, Altfried Heger and Thierry Tassen. In the same season, the machine was driven by true giants of motorsport such as Roberto Ravalla, Emanuele Pirro, Gerhard Berger and Otto Renzing, achieving three more podium finishes in the championship.

The technical condition of the unique coupe is impeccable thanks to a long and meticulous restoration. Between 2017 and 2024, the car was fully serviced and prepared for historic racing in the Swiss workshop Graber Sportgarage. At the end of last year, the specialists from Pastrolli Classic Cars in Maranello carried out a complete overhaul of the power unit and installed a new racing clutch. The total documented amount for these restoration procedures exceeds the impressive $300,000.

Currently, the sports BMW uses a model-specific spare racing engine, but its future owner will also receive the completely authentic original unit. The car has retained its classic racing livery, is built with original components from the era and has already shown its potential during the latest editions of the Spa Classic and Monza Revival festivals. The car also comes with a historical technical passport from the FIA, archival documents with the exact time measurements from the races and the full technical documentation kept by Schnitzer Motorsport.