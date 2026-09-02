BMW M1 from 1979 is for sale. See what the price is

The collector's scene has once again attracted the attention of car enthusiasts with the appearance of an extremely rare copy of the legendary BMW M1 supercar. The car with chassis 4301011 has a unique historical significance for the BMW Motorsport division — it is only the 11th assembled copy of the model and the first of a total of three cars reserved by the manufacturer for the needs of its media press service. The exhibit is currently being sold through the RM Sotheby's auction house for a price of 550,000 euros.

The production of this particular car was completed at the end of 1978, and its official handover to the company's press department became a reality on January 5, 1979. Its initial registration in Germany took place five days later — almost two months before the first production BMW M1 reached its private buyer. In addition to its role as an early test car, this coupe is also distinguished by its factory color Dark Blue Metallic. Of the total number of units produced, only 59 left the factory in this shade, and this is the only press car painted in dark blue.

The documented history of the car is confirmed by an official certificate from the BMW Classic division. According to archival data and specialized registers, this chassis posed with license plates MAW 3064 and MTT 8459 for a number of profiled publications of the era, and was also photographed for the official advertising brochures of the Bavarian brand.

After completing its journalistic mission in Europe, in 1981 the car was transported to California, where it underwent a homologation process for the American market. For more than three decades, it remained the property of the same collector in the United States, before being returned to European soil in 2013.

Subsequently, the legendary supercar underwent a large-scale mechanical restoration in the Netherlands by Dutch specialists Oldenzaal Classics. The team of experts invested over 450 hours of work in the complete renovation of the powertrain, gearbox, differential and Kugelfischer mechanical injection system. The alternator, starter, water pump, suspension elements were also renewed and four new Pirelli tires were installed. The car is currently in excellent technical condition in the Netherlands, awaiting its next owner.