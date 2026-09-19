Photos of Kalushev and his father with naked youths have been found

Criminal psychologist Rosen Yordanov announced that in the materials of the expertise in the case "Petrohan-Okolchitsa" photos of Ivaylo Kalushev and his father with naked or undressed youths have been found. According to him, some of the shots were taken on a beach, while others have a different context.

Yordanov made the statement on the air of NOVA NEWS, specifying that the expert analysis is based on video and audio recordings, witness statements and other materials collected within the framework of the investigation. He emphasized that the experts themselves did not personally talk to Kalushev.

What the expertise claims

According to Yordanov, the photo archive is among the grounds on which the experts assume that Kalushev's father was aware of his interest in adolescents. However, he explicitly noted that he does not confirm the hypothesis of the father's same sexual preferences and defined such a conclusion as speculative.

The psychologist also said that in the expert conclusions Kalushev is described as a person with a permanent and priority sexual attraction to adolescents. According to him, in an earlier period the interest was directed at older boys, and later at younger children.

Allegations about the development of the case

Yordanov also spoke about data from witness statements about an alleged incident from Kalushev's adolescence, when he was about 16-17 years old. According to him, this information is indirect and reached the experts through another witness.

He added that the team tried to trace Kalushev's early years, but little data has been collected for the period up to about 15-16 years of age. According to him, this is the most difficult part of the biography to reconstruct.

The “Petrokhan-Okolchitsa“ case continues to be clarified by investigators.

Yordanov also commented on the role of religion in the group around Kalushev. According to him, spiritual interest may have initially been related to personal searches, but later became a tool for influence and control.

Sources: NOVA, BTA