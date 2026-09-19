The leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov demanded the resignation of Rumen Radev and stated that this would mean a final end to the oligarchic model, Focus reported. The reason is the head of state's decision to recall the Bulgarian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Ivan Yordanov, appointed in 2022.

Kostadinov claims that Radev did not act in the interest of society and that the next step should be his resignation from office. According to him, this would allow for the "disintegration" of the model, which he defines as oligarchic.

The statement comes against the backdrop of another exchange of political accusations between the president and the leader of "Vazrazhdane". In recent months, Kostadinov has repeatedly criticized Radev for decisions related to official power, foreign policy and appointments in the state administration.

Sources: Focus