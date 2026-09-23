Why in the former USSR cars assembled on Fridays and Mondays were not bought

The specific rhythm of work in Soviet automobile plants gave rise to a phenomenon that would hardly find an analogue in the modern global auto industry. Although neither Friday nor Monday appeared in the official documentation as unfavorable for production, the reality of the assembly line paints a completely different picture. The bad reputation of these two days of the week is not the result of superstition, but of compromises with quality, increased injuries and design defects - a fact confirmed by a number of veterans in the industry to the publication “Motor“. Behind this logical breakdown in control lie deep socio-economic reasons rooted in the very structure of the planned economy.

The main driver of Friday chaos is the constant pressure to meet production standards

Centralized planning in the USSR does not tolerate deviations, and periodic equipment breakdowns or delays in the delivery of raw materials during the week accumulate delays that must be compensated for at all costs before the weekend. As a result, the end of the working week passes under the sign of a chaotic race against time. In order to achieve the set numbers, workers ignore technical standards, skip key procedures and turn a blind eye to obvious shortcomings.

Added to this is the natural accumulation of physical and mental fatigue among machine operators. Reduced vigilance at the end of the five-day cycle leads to a direct increase in rejected parts and accidents in the workplace. An additional aggravating factor is the weakened discipline during the evening shifts on Friday. With their early departure, the management left the workshops without effective supervision, which, combined with the informal preparation for the weekends, which was traditional for that time, completely destroyed the precision of the assembly.

Monday, in turn, brings the consequences of the two-day break

The return to the intensive regime goes through a difficult adaptive period, during which concentration remains low and mistakes - inevitable. Thus, the fatal attitude towards cars that left the factory at the beginning or end of the week is due to completely pragmatic defects in the organization of labor.

Aware of the risk of acquiring a vehicle that had become a “victim of the calendar”, buyers at the time developed a specific protection strategy. When receiving a car from the warehouse, the first step is to carefully check the technical passport or look for the production stamp under the hood, where the exact date of assembly is printed.

And if it turns out that the car came off the assembly line on a Monday, Friday, or in the critical last ten days of December before the annual report is completed, future owners do everything they can to avoid buying it. By unofficially stimulating the warehouse staff or by filing fabricated objections about superficial paint defects, they delay the process with one goal in mind – to receive a copy assembled in the relatively rhythmic and calm days from Tuesday to Thursday.