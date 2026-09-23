See which is the car of the year in Germany

The transformation of one of the best-selling city cars in history is already reaping its first serious successes on home soil. The fully electric Volkswagen ID.Polo won first place in the category for affordable cars (Budget) in the “German Car of the Year 2026“ (GCOTY) competition. In a contested race with a total of seven competitors, the international jury of 47 automotive journalists placed the German model ahead of its French rivals Renault Twingo and Renault Clio, which remained in second and third position respectively.

The triumph of the compact model from Wolfsburg is due to a dominant performance in four of the five key indicators set out in the competition regulations. The electric Polo registered the highest score in the design and driving dynamics categories, achieving 85.8% of the maximum score-forming asset. In the indicators of system safety and environmental footprint, the model scored 84.2%, while its technological innovations and market relevance were rated at 83.8%. The level of ergonomics, practicality and interior comfort earned 82%.

The visual concept also attracted the attention of the evaluators. In the overall ranking for appearance among all participating vehicles in different price categories, the ID.Polo won second place for the interior layout of the coupe and third position for the exterior design of the body.

The vehicle architecture relies on front-wheel drive, based on the modified MEB Entry platform with a transversely located electric motor above the front axle. This arrangement frees up a wheelbase of around 2,600 mm and allows for a redistribution of interior space, providing a boot volume of 441 liters - a figure that surpasses traditional B-segment standards. In its top version, the power unit generates 155 kW (211 hp) and 290 Nm of torque. When using a battery with a capacity of 52 kWh, the homologation consumption varies between 13.4 and 14.7 kWh per 100 km according to the WLTP cycle, and the fast direct current (DC) charging with a power of up to 105 kW allows recharging from 10 to 80% in about 24 minutes.

The management of the concern defines the award as a strong signal for the right direction of the brand. Kai Grünitz, member of the board of directors responsible for technical development, emphasized that the ID.Polo manages to bring the philosophy of the classic Polo (of which over 20 million units have been sold worldwide) into the era of electromobility. The engineers have emphasized intuitive control with physical buttons for the main functions, the high quality of the materials used and the integration of assistance systems, which have so far been a trademark of the upper classes.

With a starting price in Germany of 24,995 euros, the new development aims to make electric mobility financially accessible to the mass European buyer, while maintaining the brand's engineering standard. And what are our first direct impressions of this model, see HERE.