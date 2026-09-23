Jeremy Clarkson sells three famous cars from his collection

The end of a television era has officially led to a clean-up of the personal car fleet of one of the most famous voices in world auto journalism. Jeremy Clarkson has decided to part with three legendary classics from the 1970s and 1980s, which fans know well from his on-screen adventures in the show "The Grand Tour". According to official data from the auction house Iconic Auctioneers, the cars acquired by the presenter immediately after filming ended have spent the last few years dusty and stored in the garage of his famous farm without any real use.

It is precisely the lack of time and opportunity to drive that is at the heart of this decision. Clarkson frankly admits that it is far more sensible for him to keep these historic vehicles pass into the hands of collectors or enthusiasts who will actually put them on the road, instead of letting them age as static exhibits.

The most valuable specimen in the lot prepared for sale is undoubtedly the dark blue Lancia Beta Spider from 1982. This car has acquired the status of an absolute legend, as it was the last vehicle driven by Clarkson in the farewell final adventure of “The Grand Tour“ - the episode “One for the Road“, filmed in the harsh landscapes of Zimbabwe and Botswana together with Richard Hammond and James May. The machine is underwent a number of specific modifications, including the installation of headlights from a Ferrari 308, the legendary rims from a Lancia Delta Integrale, as well as additional sports seats and a steering wheel.

The second offer in the catalog is a bright red Alfa Romeo GTV6 from 1983, which became a main character in the Scottish journey “Aged Scotch“ from 2019. In this episode, the famous trio embarked on a journey with budget classic cars, and Clarkson's Italian coupe put his nerves to a serious test with a series of unforeseen technical failures on the track.

The list is completed by the massive blue American cruiser Lincoln Continental Mark V from 1978. The huge coupe with a length of 5.8 meters played a key role in the episode “Lochdown“ in 2020, where the de-scene of the Scottish roads Clarkson allowed himself to equip the 6.6-liter V8 engine with 170 horsepower with a nitrous oxide injection system (NOS). The model is also distinguished by its luxurious factory equipment, including an analog watch from the jewelry house Cartier.