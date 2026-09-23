The workhorse Mitsubishi L200 returns to Europe

After almost half a decade of absence from the European market, Mitsubishi has decided to return the popular L200 work model to its range. The previous generation of the pickup truck left the region in 2021, and its global successor Triton, which debuted in 2023, has so far remained outside the official European dealer networks. The new car is in fact the familiar global Triton design, adapted for the European market, where the only visible difference is the markings on the cargo bed lid. Unlike Asia, South America and Australia, European customers will have a more limited choice of body styles, with the model being offered exclusively with a four-door five-seater cab.

The sales strategy envisages specific equipment levels for individual countries. In Germany, the standard Diamant version comes with practical steel wheels, while the higher Diamant Top version gets black alloy wheels and glossy elements around the two-stage LED optics. The Titan and the more richly equipped Barbarian modifications are prepared for the UK market. In the interior, the emphasis is on the 8-inch touchscreen of the multimedia system, the cameras for panoramic viewing around the body and the full range of modern electronic assistants to help the driver.

Under the hood of the L200 will be installed only a 2.4-liter four-cylinder diesel unit with two turbines, generating a power of 204 horsepower and a torque of 470 Nm. The gearboxes are six-speed - manual or automatic, combined with two familiar four-wheel drive systems. The simpler Easy Select 4WD is available in the base trim levels, while the advanced Super Select 4WD-II allows constant two-wheel drive on asphalt and has a mechanical rear differential lock for harsh off-road conditions.

In the long term, it is not ruled out that the model will also receive a hybrid drive, similar to that in the next generation Mitsubishi Pajero, but such a step is expected at the earliest towards the end of the decade. The first deliveries to Germany are planned for November, with prices starting at 39,990 euros for the Diamant level and reaching 52,990 euros for the flagship Diamant Top. On the British market, the model is already accepting orders at prices between 36,295 and 39,995 pounds. With its appearance, the new L200 once again faces direct competition against its main rivals in the segment - Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.

At the moment, there is no official information regarding the specific dates for the debut of the new L200 in Bulgaria, nor confirmation from the official distributor of the brand in our country - – “Balkan Star“. Since the European premiere for key markets such as Germany is scheduled for the end of the year, the question remains open when, if and at what price levels the model will be positioned on home soil.