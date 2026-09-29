Honda launches limited edition Prelude for Europe

After its extremely successful debut in the Japanese market, where customer interest exceeded initial expectations many times over, the limited edition Honda Prelude is heading to European dealers in a special exclusive series for the 2027 model year.

The new modification, entitled Prelude Limited Edition, relies on a sophisticated visual concept without changing its technical essence under the sheet metal. The car is distinguished by a deep, saturated red shade Premium Crystal Garnet Metallic, specially designed to emphasize the dynamic lines of the body. The exterior is complemented by contrasting red accents on the bumpers, red Brembo brake calipers and 19-inch alloy wheels with a black coating.

The interior follows the same stylistic line, relying on luxurious burgundy upholstery for the front seats, center console and dashboard. The sense of completion is emphasized by precise red stitching on the steering wheel and doors, a special embroidered model logo on the dashboard, as well as themed floor mats with red details.

The drivetrain remains true to the proven hybrid e:HEV system with a maximum output of 184 horsepower, which combines a 2.0-liter gasoline engine and two electric motors. The chassis retains its sporty character thanks to adaptive dampers and an advanced suspension, and the Honda S+ Shift software function imitates the feel and shifts of a traditional multi-speed transmission via the steering wheel paddles.

The limited series is expected to appear on the European market within a few months, with the price range upgrading the standard European base model.