A revolution in electric vehicles! Mercedes tests batteries with ceramic electrolyte

Mercedes-Benz is taking a giant step towards the future of electric mobility after receiving priority access to the latest Gen4 lithium-ceramic battery cells from Taiwanese technology pioneer ProLogium. The Stuttgart-based concern is already starting intensive laboratory and track tests to determine whether the innovation is ready to power the brand's next generation of premium electric vehicles.

The secret of Gen4 technology lies in its completely non-flammable inorganic ceramic electrolyte and a special separator. Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, which carry the risk of thermal self-ignition in the event of damage, ProLogium cells virtually eliminate this danger. In addition, the Taiwanese manufacturer promises dramatically higher energy density, ultra-fast charging and flawless operation even in the harshest winter temperatures.

The collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and ProLogium dates back to 2016, with the German manufacturer also being a major strategic investor with a seat on the board of directors. ProLogium is currently already producing test cells in its gigafactory in Taoyuan, and in Dunkirk, France, it is building a large-scale European gigafactory with a planned capacity of a whopping 44 GWh per year. Mercedes-Benz's rigorous tests are yet to confirm whether Gen4 will make waiting for a charging station a thing of the past and enter series production.