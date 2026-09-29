Why used cars from Japan have symbolic mileage

Unfortunately, the specifics of cars from the Land of the Rising Sun are such that, due to reverse traffic and, respectively, right-hand drive, used cars from there are rarely imported into our country. But when this happens, many potential buyers in our country begin to have reasonable doubts when they see a ten-year-old vehicle with a barely noticeable mileage indicator. However, practice shows that behind these modest values is not the manipulation familiar to our latitudes, but a number of specific cultural, geographical and economic factors characteristic of the local way of life.

First of all, the geography of the island country sets natural limits to daily journeys. The limited territory and relatively short distances between individual settlements mean that the routine journey from home to the office rarely exceeds a modest ten kilometers per day. Even with systematic daily use, the annual mileage remains far below European standards, where intercity travel is commonplace.

In addition, public transport in Japan has been elevated to an absolute cult status due to its impeccable punctuality and complete coverage. The bullet trains, subways and bus networks operate so synchronously that for a large part of the population, using personal transport on weekdays is completely unnecessary. Thus, cars remain parked during the week and are mainly used for family outings during the weekend.

The strict state policy on technical fitness also plays a serious role. In Japan, vehicles are subject to an extremely meticulous and expensive inspection every two years, the price of which increases in direct proportion to the age of the car. As the car ages, maintenance costs rise dramatically, which is why it is financially more profitable for local drivers to part with the vehicle after the third or fifth year, redirecting it to export.

The internal organization of households should not be ignored. In most families, it is customary to maintain two or three vehicles, with the role of the "workhorse" taken on by compact city models that can only get you to the nearest railway station. The main family car is saved for special occasions and long trips, thanks to which its mileage remains almost unaffected by time and it is it that most often pleases its future owners.