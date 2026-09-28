BMW has revealed when it will present the new "three"

BMW is on the verge of another market evolution with the official confirmation of the premiere of the next generation of its most successful sports sedan. The long-awaited debut of the eighth generation of the iconic 3 Series (with the internal factory index G50) is scheduled for September 30, 2026, with fans' attention focused on the top modification in the range.

Despite the massive entry of fully electric alternatives and the new Neue Klasse architecture, the new generation of the 3 Series retains the classic mechanical essence, relying on an advanced platform and a range of highly efficient four- and six-cylinder internal combustion engines and mild hybrid technologies. The leading role in the preliminary stage is taken by the all-new sports variant BMW M350 xDrive, which officially replaces the previously successful M340i model.

Under the hood of the attractive M Performance modification will work a deeply evolved version of the legendary turbocharged inline six (B58), whose power has now reached 450 horsepower. In addition to the serious dynamic potential and the intelligent xDrive all-wheel drive system, the new generation brings serious software and hardware optimizations, including a modernized design inspired by the brand's stylistic directions, and a high-tech interior with an emphasis on sustainable materials.