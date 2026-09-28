Goodbye, VW ID.4. Hello, ID. Tiguan!

Vienna, Austria. mobile.bg team from the event site

Earlier this month, we introduced you to the successor to the Volkswagen ID.4, which officially takes the name of its conventionally fueled sibling - Tiguan. The electric version, which adds the ID. designation, will be fully revealed in about two weeks, and then we will learn more details about the new model.

The management of the Wolfsburg brand is betting on the established market weight of the Tiguan name, under which over 8.3 million cars with ICE and hybrid drives have been sold to date. The strategy envisages the new electric vehicle entering the European market in early 2027.

The introduction of the ID. Tiguan also marks the end of the current phase for the coupe-shaped sibling ID.5, which will not receive a direct successor with a new name. The company's focus is thus consolidated on the highly recognizable model, which will be produced at the plant in Emden, Germany, and will exist in parallel with the classic versions of the conventional Tiguan, providing consumers with a smooth and intuitive transition to the era of electromobility.