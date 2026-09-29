BMW against Chinese dumping

BMW CEO Milan Nedeljkovic expressed serious concerns about the pricing policy of a number of Chinese automakers in Europe. According to him, the unrealistically low prices of some models can hardly be explained through the prism of standard business logic, which creates unprecedented pressure on the European auto industry and increases the risk of protectionism in the region.

Despite the aggravated situation, the Bavarian giant categorically does not support the introduction of higher import duties on Chinese vehicles. BMW warns that such sanctions would further distort the market and could trigger a full-scale trade war. Instead of tariff restrictions, the German concern insists on a constructive political dialogue between the EU and Beijing. The aim is to define a generally accepted framework for market prices and move towards negotiated price commitments in order to protect competition without blocking trade channels.

BMW's balanced position is also directly related to the brand's own interests in Asia. Through its joint venture Spotlight Automotive with Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motors, the Germans assemble the electric MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman in China, then export them to the European market. That is why higher duties would directly hit the Bavarians themselves, who are currently looking for a compromise option - protection from price dumping without raising trade barriers.