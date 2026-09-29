Mother Nature has intervened to throw yet another hitch into the long-running development process of the second-generation Tesla Roadster, forcing the American electric car maker to postpone its long-awaited demonstration by two weeks. Originally scheduled for October 1, the high-stakes debut event was rescheduled for October 15, 2026, after weather models signaled severe storms threatening central Texas.

Because the show relies heavily on an outdoor venue – closely linked to SpaceX's McGregor rocket test facility – management chose to halt preparations rather than risk a rain-soaked or storm-threatened presentation.

While the schedule change will undoubtedly test the patience of enthusiasts and early-birds who have been waiting for nearly a decade since the prototype was first unveiled in 2017, the company’s announcements emphasize that this latest delay is entirely due to weather conditions, not engineering or manufacturing issues. The car’s key specifications, financial deposit structure, and projected production timeline, which is set for late 2027 or 2028, remain completely unchanged by the brief delay. For now, the automotive world will have to hold its breath a little longer to see if the skies clear up and allow Tesla’s long-awaited flagship model to finally make its dramatic debut.