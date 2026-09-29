The new Alfa Romeo now has a name

Alfa Romeo has officially put an end to speculation surrounding its long-awaited futuristic concept car by revealing its real name – Cuorerosso. This bold and emotive name, which translates as “Red Heart”, perfectly embodies both the brand’s deep passion and its unwavering connection to the pure pleasure of driving.

After months of teasers and rumors surrounding the design studio in Arese, the new concept is positioned as the pinnacle of the Milanese brand’s future aesthetic and technological evolution. The model combines classic sports coupe proportions with radical aerodynamic solutions inspired by the brand's racing heritage, but adapted to the requirements of the next generation of high-performance powertrains.

The company's management hints that Cuorerosso will not remain just an isolated exhibit for showrooms, but will set the visual tone for the brand's future series sports offerings. The full official unveiling of the car, along with its technical specifications, is expected to take place in the coming weeks, arousing enormous interest among fans of Italian automotive design.