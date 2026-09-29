Prototype of the most aggressive production Mercedes caught fire at the Nurburgring

Intense tests on the track sometimes hide serious risks, which was dramatically proven during the latest tests of the long-awaited Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. During a quick lap around the legendary German Nurburgring track, the test copy of the undisputed German supercar caught fire.

The incident occurred as a result of the extreme load and high temperatures, with preliminary suspicions indicating that the exhaust pipes located on the sides caught fire and ignited the surrounding carbon panel elements. Fortunately, the experienced test driver managed to control the situation and leave the cabin in time without injury, and the security team that arrived on the scene quickly extinguished the flames.

Despite the quick response, the incident dealt a blow to the program for fine-tuning the ultra-powerful modification. The damaged car was towed back to the brand's headquarters for damage analysis, and testing of the latest phase of the model was temporarily suspended. Engineers will now have to establish the exact technical cause of the fire before the prototypes return to the asphalt in pursuit of new records and a market debut planned for early next year.