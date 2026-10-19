Toyota launches all-new 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine for next Corolla

The Japanese automaker Toyota is preparing a major technological change for the best-selling car in world history. The next generation of the iconic Corolla model is expected to debut on global markets in late 2027 or early 2028, and will house an entirely newly developed hybrid architecture under its hood. At the heart of this system is a new 1.5-liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated internal combustion engine, codenamed N15.

Despite the addition of one additional cylinder compared to the previous three-cylinder unit with the same displacement, the new engineering creation is distinguished by its surprisingly compact dimensions. Toyota specialists have managed to reduce the total physical volume of the engine block by about 10 percent, and its height has been reduced by the same percentage. This significant adjustment in external dimensions opens up completely new possibilities for designers, who plan to lower the hood line lower to the road. The result of this will be a tangible improvement in the aerodynamic profile of the body and a reduction in frontal resistance.

The combination of an optimized combustion process in the combustion chambers and improved streamline of the silhouette will have a serious impact on efficiency. According to initial internal calculations of the brand, the average fuel consumption of the new Corolla Hybrid could drop by approximately 12 percent. Japanese automotive publications are already predicting impressive achievements of over 30 kilometers with one liter of fuel, which is equivalent to less than 3.33 liters per 100 kilometers. For comparison, the current Corolla Hybrid in a front-wheel drive version achieves up to 29.8 km/l on the WLTC cycle in the Japanese market.

The new range of four-cylinder units was hinted at by Toyota back in 2024. It was designed from the very beginning to work together with modernized electric motors and battery packs. In addition to the basic 1.5-liter naturally aspirated version, the engineering family includes its turbocharged version, as well as a powerful 2.0-liter turbo engine. The future generation of Corolla will probably also find a place for the turbocharged 1.5-liter unit, which is being developed as a direct and significantly more compact replacement for some of the previous 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engines. The new turbocharged engine is about 20 percent smaller in total volume, but 15 percent higher in physical terms compared to the engines it displaces from the range.

Structurally, the next Corolla will be based on an extremely flexible platform, capable of adapting different types of drives according to the specifics and charging infrastructure of individual markets. In addition to the classic hybrid drive, the architecture will allow the implementation of plug-in hybrid systems, as well as a fully electric modification. In its basic version, the model retains front-wheel drive, but the hybrid versions traditionally include the intelligent E-Four all-wheel drive system with a separate electric motor on the rear axle.

The start of production of the new Corolla in China is scheduled for 2028. Subsequently, the highly efficient 1.5-liter engine will become the backbone for a wider range of compact cars from the Toyota portfolio and the premium Lexus brand, including the city cars Yaris, Yaris Cross and the LBX crossover.