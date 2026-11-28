Selling Volkswagen to a Chinese buyer would not be a bad idea if Germany retained production and value creation. Moritz Schularick, president of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, said this during an industry conference in Berlin.

“Who owns the production is secondary,” Schularick said. According to him, the key issue is for the factories, jobs and economic activity to remain in Germany. Michael Jansen, head of Volkswagen’s Berlin office, also attended the conference. The statement provoked a visible reaction in the room, Handelsblatt reports. The comment comes after Schularick’s earlier prediction that a Chinese carmaker such as BYD would probably buy Volkswagen.

Schularick is also proposing a change in European policy. In his view, China should be given access to the European Union’s automotive market, but Chinese companies should be encouraged or required to manufacture in Europe. As possible instruments, he points to “Made in Europe” requirements when subsidies are granted or mandatory joint ventures.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of a serious decline in Volkswagen’s business in China. In the first nine months of 2026, the group’s deliveries there fell by around 30 percent to less than 1.4 million vehicles. By the end of the year, sales could fall below 2 million cars, which would be the first such result since 2010, Handelsblatt reports.

The Chinese business is already weighing on the financial results. For the nine-month period, it reported a loss of €113 million, compared with a profit of €744 million a year earlier. The group is losing ground not only in China but also in the European market, where Chinese manufacturers are expanding their presence.

As part of its Future Plan 2030, Volkswagen plans to cut around 50,000 more jobs. These will be added to approximately 50,000 positions whose reduction has already been agreed. The group also intends to shrink its model range by up to half by 2035. The future production employment at the plants in Emden, Zwickau, Hanover and Neckarsulm for the 2031–2034 period is uncertain. Volkswagen’s European capacity exceeds demand by more than 500,000 vehicles a year. This means that the discussion about the group’s future now involves not only market share and costs, but also the question of who could ensure jobs at German factories.