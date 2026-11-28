VVV GROUP and BYD Energy Storage have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to begin exploring opportunities for cooperation in energy storage, industry and transport. The document was signed at BYD’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China, by Dr. Eng. Ivan Vutov, founder and member of the Board of Directors of VVV GROUP, and Terry Yang, Director of BYD Energy Storage’s Overseas Center.

The agreement does not announce a specific investment, deal value or timeline for project implementation. It creates a framework in which the two companies will assess opportunities for joint work in Bulgaria and Southeast Europe.

The scope includes energy, industry and supplies

The areas under discussion include energy projects and storage systems, industrial equipment, international trade in raw materials and the development of supply chains. Mining, construction, the automotive industry and manufacturing have been identified as possible fields of application.

VVV GROUP brings together companies operating in international trade and supplies, renewable energy, raw materials and natural resources. The group includes VVV NEXT GEN STORAGE, VVV COMMODITIES & RESOURCES, VVV QUANTUM ENERGY and GEOTRADING.

Thus, the potential partnership is not limited to the supply of batteries or individual energy installations. The envisaged scope also includes energy management solutions, industrial equipment, transport electrification and raw materials logistics. However, the specific applications are yet to be assessed by the parties.

BYD has more than 650 storage projects

As context for the scale of its technology partner, BYD states in its 2025 sustainability report that its energy business spans 110 countries and regions. The company reports more than 650 projects delivered and cumulative deliveries of energy storage systems exceeding 135 GWh by the end of the same year.

In January 2025, BYD also announced an agreement with Saudi Electricity Company for grid-scale storage projects with a total capacity of 12.5 GWh. The data show that energy storage is a separate business line for the company, alongside electric vehicles, batteries and solutions for generating and using electricity.

Following the signing of the memorandum, the specific markets, technologies and investment models under which VVV GROUP and BYD may work together are to be determined. At present, the two companies have announced their intention for long-term cooperation, but not a final decision on a separate project.

Sources: business.dir.bg