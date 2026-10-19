The Japanese car giant has issued an official call to the European Union to create a special regulatory category of vehicles, called VEEF, which would equate the environmental benefits of conventional internal combustion engines running on renewable fuels with those of fully electric models. The initiative, which is supported by a number of leading industry partners, aims to massively switch the existing European car fleet to new-generation biofuels derived from organic waste, in order to achieve immediate reductions in harmful emissions without the need for colossal investments in the construction of new charging infrastructure.

The new VEEF standard, whose name comes from English and means vehicles running exclusively on approved fuels, aims to officially recognize renewable liquid fuels as a solution with zero net emissions. The main idea of Toyota experts is that such cars do not generate additional carbon dioxide into the atmosphere during their life cycle. Support for this strategy by European institutions would allow for a rapid improvement in the environmental profile of over 300 million classic cars already on the continent's roads, saving decades of costly replacement of the entire mass fleet.

To prove the reliability of the concept in practice, Toyota has been conducting large-scale joint tests in Spain for the past six months together with engineering giant Bosch, German concern BMW and energy company Repsol. During the tests, about 20 production cars operated daily, fueled with 100 percent pure renewable fuel from biomass. The results clearly show that the alternative energy carrier has absolutely no negative impact on the dynamic characteristics or service life of the engine, while not requiring any structural modifications or expensive mechanical interventions in the fuel system.

The technology allows cars to be charged completely seamlessly at the existing network of conventional gas stations, eliminating the need to build expensive specialized charging networks, as required by electric or hydrogen vehicles. To ensure compliance with the rules and obtain VEEF status, the concept provides for the installation of special protective sensors that recognize the nozzles of the new ecological columns and physically block any refueling with conventional fossil gasoline.

The Bosch partners have committed to strict control and traceability of the origin of the biofuel, proving its completely ecological nature. Unlike the ethanol fuels of the past, which required specialized gadgets and valve reinforcement, the new second-generation biofuels from organic waste material offer a ready-made alternative for mass application. According to independent analysts, the available biomass resources in Europe would be fully sufficient to power the conventional car fleet until 2040, while at the same time drastically reducing the continent's dependence on imported petroleum raw materials.