BMW is preparing an ultra-luxurious large SUV called the X9

The German premium manufacturer BMW is seriously considering the possibility of expanding its range of off-road models with an extremely large-scale flagship that would stand above the current leader X7. The project is aimed primarily at markets with a huge demand for giant luxury cars such as the United States, where the Bavarian brand plans to compete directly with established American giants such as the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator. Although a final decision on serial production and the commercial name has not yet been officially made by the management in Munich, internal sources suggest that the model may be called the BMW X9.

The main advantage of the possible new crossover over the current flagship X7 will be the provision of incomparably more space for passengers in the third row of seats and a significantly larger luggage compartment volume. Preliminary engineering estimates indicate that the body length could reach an impressive 5.4 meters, while the current X7 has a length of about 5.18 meters. This significant expansion of dimensions will give designers complete freedom in configuring an ultra-luxury interior with maximum comfort for each passenger.

The exterior appearance of the future Bavarian colossus is still kept secret, but it is expected to demonstrate the next evolution in the brand's design language. Among the likely features are cleaner and narrower light optics, as well as a new interpretation of the iconic radiator grille, consistent with the car's large-scale proportions. To drive the heavy flagship, engineers are considering the implementation of powerful electrified power units. The base versions will likely rely on advanced inline six-cylinder engines with a mild hybrid, while the top-end modifications will benefit from the famous 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 engine, with preliminary expectations indicating a maximum power of around 650 horsepower.

The model's pricing will inevitably exceed the current top of the range, with starting prices on the market expected to start at over 150,000 euros for the base versions. The timing of a possible appearance is pointing to the end of the decade - unofficial forecasts speak of a market debut around 2028 and the start of series production in the period 2029-2030, provided that the management of the concern gives the final green light to the ambitious project.