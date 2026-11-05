HWA revives the legendary AMG Hammer

The silhouette of the legendary AMG Hammer is returning in a new project by HWA. The German company has published a teaser of a car that evokes the Mercedes-Benz W124, but combines the model’s classic proportions with modern LED headlights and taillights.

HWA has not officially confirmed that the car will bear the AMG Hammer name. However, the coupé’s shape clearly points to the icon from the 1980s, and the company already has experience with modern interpretations of historic Mercedes-Benz models. “Following the HWA EVO, we are returning to another exceptional chapter in our engineering heritage. We remain true to our origins while exploring the possibilities of modern technology,” HWA says in its presentation of the project. The company adds that a familiar idea will take on an entirely new form.

For now, the image is the only official visual information available about the car. HWA has not disclosed what engine will be used, how much power it will produce, how many examples will be built or when the premiere will take place. No price has been announced either.

The original AMG Hammer appeared in the mid-1980s as the top version of the W124 sedan. The car was designated the 300E 5.6 AMG and replaced the naturally aspirated 3.0-liter inline-six engine with a 5.5-liter V8.

The engine produced 355 hp. With rear-wheel drive, the sedan accelerated from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in around five seconds. AMG later also offered a version with a 6.0-liter engine, whose output reached 385 hp. At the time, AMG was still an independent company, before becoming part of Mercedes-Benz. It was the Hammer that turned the powerful W124 sedan into one of the most recognizable projects in the brand’s history.

The new car follows the modern interpretation of the Mercedes-Benz 190E Evo II, with which HWA entered the world of restomod cars. The company is also known for developing and preparing Mercedes-AMG models for racing, as well as for the road-going version of the CLK GTR.