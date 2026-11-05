Dodge showed the new one with a 1,025-hp engine

Stellantis presented six ready-to-install Hemi V8 engine kits under the Direct Connection brand at the SEMA 2026 show. The range starts with the 345 Hemi, producing 385 hp, and tops out with the Hellephant C170, which develops 1,025 hp when running on E85. The packages are designed for installation in custom vehicles and racing projects. Each one is supplied with compatible electronic components, including a wiring harness, a programmed control module, sensors, an accelerator pedal and a starter relay.

Buyers can choose a configuration for the TorqueFlite 8HP90 automatic transmission or for a TREMEC manual transmission. The automatic versions also include a gear selector, a transmission control module and a brake pedal switch. The base 345 Hemi is a 5.7-liter V8 offered in Street Strip and Super Stock versions. Both produce 385 hp. Street Strip uses a standard block, while Super Stock relies on a new block and upgraded valve springs designed for high revs.

Next comes the 392 Hemi with a displacement of 6.4 liters and an output of 485 hp. The engine is also offered in Street Strip and Super Stock variants.

The Hellcrate Redeye uses a 6.2-liter V8 with a supercharger. In High Octane Mode, it reaches 885 hp. Full power depends on the use of higher-octane fuel. The range-topping model is the Hellephant C170. Its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi develops 1,025 hp, but these figures are available when running on an E85 blend. With regular gasoline, maximum power cannot be achieved.

The engine is equipped with a 3.0-liter IHI supercharger, a 3.02-inch pulley, a 105-millimeter throttle body, an ethanol sensor, a larger fuel rail and higher-flow injectors. The sensor allows the control system to automatically adjust the settings according to the ratio of gasoline to ethanol.

Unlike individually built racing engines, the Direct Connection packages are sold as kits with factory-compatible components. Stellantis says that all six configurations will come with a limited powertrain warranty of 3 years or 160,000 kilometers. Orders are expected to open in early 2027. For comparison, the previous Hellephant A30 uses a 7.0-liter 426 Hemi and develops 1,000 hp without flex-fuel tuning.