Carlos Nasar wins fourth world title with 230 kg in the clean and jerk

Carlos Nasar won his fourth world weightlifting title. The Bulgarian triumphed in the up to 95 kg category at the championships in Ningbo, China, with a total of 415 kg.

Nasar decided the competition with an impressive final attempt in the clean and jerk. He called for 230 kg and successfully lifted it after previously recording 213 and 220 kg. Thus, the Bulgarian weightlifter finished the clean and jerk without a mistake. Nasar won the gold medal in the first movement. He started with 175 kg, continued with 180 kg, and cleared 185 kg on his third attempt. This achievement was announced as a new world standard in the category.

After the snatch, Nasar had a lead over his main rivals. Iran’s Ali Alipour failed at 184 kg, while Kazakhstan’s Nurgisa Adiletuly managed 182 kg. Carlos Nasar secured the gold before coming out for his final attempt. Adiletuly failed to lift 224 kg, leaving the Bulgarian unreachable at the top. Nasar then chose 230 kg and successfully concluded the competition.

His result in Ningbo was a total of 185 kg in the snatch and 230 kg in the clean and jerk. With it, he reaffirmed his title in both movements. Before his success in China, Nasar had been world champion in Tashkent in 2021 in the up to 81 kg category, in Manama in 2024 in the up to 89 kg category, and in Førde in 2025 in the up to 94 kg category. His fourth world gold came in the new up to 95 kg category.

Nasar is the 2024 Paris Olympic champion and a four-time European champion. Before the championships, he clearly stated his ambition: “I am going for nothing less than the title.” In Ningbo, the Bulgarian achieved his goal, doing so with three successful attempts in the snatch and three in the clean and jerk.