Betrayal of a Legend or How the New Jeep Wrangler Is Breaking with Its Iconic Off-Road Tradition

The American brand has shocked fans by throwing out its iconic solid front axle in favor of a more modern, but controversial, technical solution for the new Wrangler. The automotive industry often disappoints its loyal fans, but when it comes to an off-road icon, the outrage is entirely inevitable and entirely justified.

The legendary American manufacturer has decided to throw down the gauntlet to its most devoted enthusiasts with the official unveiling of the new Wrangler Scrambler SRT concept model, which supposedly combines nostalgia for the classic CJ-8 Scrambler with racing technologies. Although Stellantis executives have already smugly confirmed plans to put this vehicle into series production in the coming years, true brand devotees view the project with skepticism.

The greatest outrage and key technical innovation in this model is the brazen abandonment of the traditional solid front axle, which Jeep proudly used for decades as a symbol of unwavering strength and a unique off-road character. Instead, the engineering team has imposed a special long-travel independent front suspension, developed in collaboration with off-road racer Casey Currie, which many see as nothing more than a pitiful attempt to play up comfort at the expense of genuine off-road capability.

Under the hood of this controversial creation, however, beats a powerful 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine producing an impressive 470 horsepower, while speculation is already swirling in the public domain that the production version could also receive the outrageous supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat. All this power rests on massive 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain off-road tires mounted on a Wrangler chassis whose body has undergone strange and unnecessary changes from the windshield down.

The designers have tried to paper over the lack of soul with extended doors, an integrated cargo area and an absurd novelty – rear seats that can rotate 180 degrees backward. With these showy extras, the American brand risks losing its identity, becoming just another manufacturer of commercial toys for the wealthy who will never take their machine off the asphalt.