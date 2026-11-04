Velichkov: Borisov’s support cost votes in the election

Boyko Borisov’s support for Andrey Gyurov was a strategic mistake that cost voters on election day. This was stated by We Continue the Change MP Velislav Velichkov on the “The Day ON AIR” programme on Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, Gyurov had not sought Borisov’s support, and the same applied to the parties We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria.

“This support was a mistake,” Velichkov said.

He added that a large portion of GERB’s voters had not turned out to vote, saying that Borisov himself had advised them to sit out the election. Velichkov also used a sharp political expression to explain why, in his view, reliance should not have been placed on the support of the GERB leader.

Differences between We Continue the Change, “Yes, Bulgaria” and DSB

In the conversation, Velichkov said that Democrats for Strong Bulgaria should also be included alongside We Continue the Change and Yes, Bulgaria. According to him, the three formations have their own programmes, political course, values and affiliation with different political families in the European Parliament.

He pointed out that their differences did not rule out coordination during election campaigns and in parliamentary work.

Four red lines in the election of the Supreme Judicial Council

Velichkov also commented on the hearings of the candidates for the new Supreme Judicial Council. He said that among them were people with different professional backgrounds who could be useful to the justice system, but also candidates whose presence on the lists and vision for the judiciary were unclear.

According to him, at the initiative of We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria, the candidates’ career records had been requested. Velichkov said that only five or six of the 20 members of the Legal Affairs Committee had read the documents.

The first two days of hearings for the judicial college have ended. On the day of the interview, the first four candidates for the prosecutorial college were heard, while five more were scheduled for the following day. Velichkov said that once the procedure was completed, We Continue the Change’s four red lines would be announced.