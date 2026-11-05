China’s BMW 3 Series Is the Size of the European 5 Series

China’s BMW 3 Series is now almost as large as the standard BMW 5 Series. The new petrol version for the local market is 4865 mm long and has a 2970 mm wheelbase. This makes the sedan 110 mm longer both in wheelbase and overall length than the versions sold in Europe and the United States. The European model is 5060 mm long and has a 2995 mm wheelbase. This means that the Chinese BMW 3 Series has a wheelbase just 25 mm shorter than the larger sedan. The extended body is aimed at the preferences of Chinese buyers, for whom rear-seat space is an important factor when choosing a car. The documents list a vehicle measuring 1852 mm in width, 1461 mm in height and with a 2970 mm wheelbase.

The BMW 325L is expected to produce 234 hp and have a top speed of 233 km/h. The more powerful 330L will develop 287 hp, with its speed limited to 250 km/h.

For comparison, the European base BMW 3 Series 320 uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 211 hp. In the United States, the entry-level petrol 330 has 255 hp. This makes the Chinese variants more powerful, even though they are primarily intended to provide rear-seat comfort. Production will take place in Shenyang at the BMW-Brilliance joint venture. The exterior design follows the styling of the electric BMW i3, but the petrol versions use an updated CLAR platform rather than the Neue Klasse architecture for electric vehicles.

The Chinese BMW 3 Series, i3 and iX3 will be equipped with conventional exterior door handles. The reason is forthcoming safety requirements that restrict the use of hidden handles. The published documents do not mention the M350 xDrive version with a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, which we recently tested. Its availability in China may be limited by the local tax system. The tax on engines of up to 2.0 liters is 5%, rising to 9% for engines between 2.0 and 2.5 liters, while it reaches 12% for a 3.0-liter engine.