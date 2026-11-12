Rimac Ends Production of the Electric Nevera

Rimac is ending production of the Nevera electric hypercar. The Croatian company is assembling the final 10 cars of the Nevera R version, and their deliveries are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

After that, the total number of Nevera cars produced will reach 71. Of these, 51 are standard cars, while 20 are Nevera R models. Rimac initially planned to produce 150 units.

Rimac’s chief executive commented on the end of production. “I think this is still quite a good achievement. This is the best-selling electric hypercar in the world,” he said.

According to him, without the Nevera, neither the Bugatti Tourbillon nor the factory where the cars are produced would exist. “It has done its job. I think it is a pretty impressive car that will have its place in history,” said Mate Rimac, thanking the owners who took part in the project.

Rimac unveiled the model in 2018 under the name C_Two. The concept was equipped with four electric motors producing a combined 1914 horsepower and promised acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 1.85 seconds. The production version debuted in 2021, while deliveries began in 2022.

The end of the Nevera does not mean Rimac is withdrawing from the automotive industry. The group is developing Rimac Technology, which creates and supplies electric components to automotive manufacturers.

The company also holds a significant stake in Bugatti Rimac – the joint venture established in 2021. One of the results of the partnership is the Bugatti Tourbillon. The hybrid hypercar combines an 8.3-liter naturally aspirated V16 engine with three electric motors and a total output of 1800 horsepower.

At the same time, Rimac is developing Verne – an autonomous robotaxi and ride-sharing service unveiled in 2024. Thus, after the end of the Nevera, the company will direct most of its development efforts toward electric technologies, hybrid hypercars and autonomous transport.