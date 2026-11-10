See the Real Value of Chinese Crossovers

The question of how cheap Chinese crossovers can be in China has been answered through a detailed review of price lists in the country. The undisputed leader in terms of affordability remains the compact Livan X3 Pro, whose base price in China starts at a modest 48,900 yuan, equivalent to approximately 6,500 euros. An interesting comparison is that when exported to international markets, the same vehicle is sold at a dramatically higher price – around 15,000 euros, revealing the substantial markup in foreign trade.

Immediately behind the leader comes the Wuling Xingchi, a product of the joint venture between SAIC, GM and Wuling. The 4.3-metre-long compact crossover is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine paired with a manual gearbox. Its official price starts at 56,800 yuan (around 7,600 euros), but thanks to temporary marketing promotions and dealer discounts, the buyer’s final cost can fall to 48,800 yuan (approximately 6,500 euros).

The practical SWM Big Tiger, known in some markets as the SWM G03F, also has a strong presence in the budget segment. This petrol vehicle is powered by a 1.5-litre engine producing 116 horsepower and paired with a manual transmission. With a body length of 4.6 metres, the model offers a three-row cabin with seven seats, while its price on the local market is fixed at 56,900 yuan, or around 7,600 euros.

The list is completed by the Chery Tiggo 3x, known outside its home country as the Chery Tiggo 2 Pro. In China, the model with a naturally aspirated engine and CVT continuously variable automatic transmission is sold for 57,900 yuan (approximately 7,700 euros). However, the manufacturer’s special campaigns allow the final price to be reduced to 49,900 yuan, equivalent to around 6,700 euros.

The procession of affordable high-clearance models concludes with the stylish Chery Tiggo 5x crossover coupe, which is technically a close relative of the Omoda 5 familiar to buyers in our country. The vehicle’s base version relies on a 1.5-litre engine and a manual gearbox, with its standard pre-discount price amounting to 62,900 yuan (approximately 8,400 euros). When all available bonuses and customer benefits are taken into account, the price drops to 54,900 yuan, or around 7,300 euros.